What to Watch on Saturday: Rudolph, Frosty and fresh Christmas romance
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (7:40 p.m., Freeform) - The reindeer with the shiny nose guides Santa’s sleigh through a bad storm on Christmas Eve in this beloved 1964 classic. Narrated by Burl Ives.
Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, two college sweethearts reconnect while coordinating a wedding just in time for the holidays.
A Christmas Surprise (8 p.m., BET) - In this new movie, a woman gets a Christmas surprise when her daughter announces her engagement. The holiday soon turns sour as she has to deal with her less-than-impressive and soon-to-be son-in-law, his overbearing mother and an impending wedding.
Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (8 p.m., Hallmark) - As Michelle’s wedding approaches, Hannah steps up to finish the new Evergreen museum’s launch while questioning her future with Elliot.
Frosty the Snowman (8:45 p.m., Freeform) - The 1969 animated adaptation of Romeo Muller’s story of a snowman who comes to life, narrated by Jimmy Durante.
Who Killed Jessica Carpenter? (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - Police search for a possible serial killer on the loose after 17-year-old Jessica Carpenter was found dead in her home in Aiken, S.C.
Time For Us to Come Home for Christmas (10 p.m., Hallmark Movies and Mysteries) - In this new movie, five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas and soon investigate their connection to each other.
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Jason Bateman hosts and Morgan Wallen performs.
