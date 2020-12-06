TV
What to Watch Sunday: A Dolly Parton Christmas special and NC-filmed Hallmark movie
USS Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - This is a new 2020 movie that premiered in late November and was filmed in and around Wilmington. In the story, a newspaper reporter meets a handsome naval officer and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship’s archive room.
Christmas Ever After (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, sparks fly during Christmastime when a romance novelist meets a handsome man who looks like the leading character in her books.
Christmas She Wrote (8 p.m., Hallmark) - When a writer has her column canceled right before Christmas, she heads home to reconnect with her family, only to receive an unexpected visit from the man who canceled her column.
A Holly Dolly Christmas (8:30 p.m., CBS) - Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton presents personal Christmas stories and performs hymns and light-hearted holiday classics.
A Little Christmas Charm (10 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - In this new movie, a jewelry designer teams up with an investigative reporter to find the owner of a charm bracelet before Christmas Eve.
