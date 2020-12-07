Charlotte Observer Logo
What to Watch on Monday: Lifetime’s ‘Santa Squad’ and the ‘Nurses’ premiere on NBC

The Santa Squad (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, an unemployed art teacher has to accept a job with the Santa Squad to help wealthy widower Gordon and his two daughters rediscover the magic of Christmas. It stars Rebecca Dalton and Aaron Ashmore.

Nurses (10 p.m., NBC) - Another Canadian medical drama acquired by NBC (I quite enjoyed “Transplant”), this series premieres with nurse Keon assisting a patient who goes into early labour and Naz caring for a victim of the terrorist van attack.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
