What to Watch on Tuesday: Jackée Harry and Vivica A. Fox in new OWN Christmas movie

(L-R): Jackée Harry, Morgan Dixon and Rico Ross in the OWN holiday movie “A Christmas for Mary.” OWN screen grab

A Christmas For Mary (9 p.m., OWN) - Vivica A. Fox, Jackée Harry and Morgan Dixon star in this new movie in which an up-and-coming journalist Lena Jones (Dixon) is tasked with delivering a story by Christmas that will wow her boss, magazine editor Vivian Vaye (Fox), who is dangling a promotion to head writer over Lena’s head. With her mother Deborah’s (Harry) blessing and support, Lena uncovers a forgotten tale of young love in her home town that inspires Lena to follow her heart and find her own true love … and her perfect Christmas story.

40 Years a Prisoner (9 p.m., HBO) - A new documentary chronicling one of the most controversial shootouts in American history: the 1978 police raid on the radical, back-to-nature group MOVE by the Philadelphia Police Department. Using eyewitness accounts and archival footage of the not widely known confrontation, the film illuminates the story of a city grappling with racial tension and police brutality with alarming topicality and modern-day relevance. Mike Africa Jr., the son of two MOVE members imprisoned for the death of a police officer that day, has committed his life to finding out the truth about what really happened and fighting for the release of the parents that he has only ever known through prison walls. Also available on HBO Max.

