What to Watch on Wednesday: Broadway’s ‘Grinch The Musical’ comes to NBC

(L-R): Matthew Morrison as Grinch, Denis O’Hare as Old Max, Booboo Stewart as Young Max in “Dr. Seuss’ Grinch The Musical” on NBC. NBC

Dr. Seuss’ Grinch The Musical (8 p.m., NBC) - Broadway stars bring Dr. Seuss’ classic children’s book to life in a two-hour theatrical production, adapted for television from the hit musical ”How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.” Recorded from the Troubadour Theatre in London.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (8 p.m., ABC) - The new season starts with holiday displays in LaVerkin, Utah; Wilmington, Mass.; St. Louis, Mo.; Deer Park, N.Y.; Jenks, Okla.; Boise, Idaho; Fontana, Calif.; and Brownsville, Tenn.

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2020 (9 p.m. The CW) - Counting down 12 of the world’s best holiday commercials, and a look at other great commercials that capture the true spirit of the holiday season. Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight host.

