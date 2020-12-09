Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

TV

What to Watch on Wednesday: Broadway’s ‘Grinch The Musical’ comes to NBC

(L-R): Matthew Morrison as Grinch, Denis O’Hare as Old Max, Booboo Stewart as Young Max in “Dr. Seuss’ Grinch The Musical” on NBC.
(L-R): Matthew Morrison as Grinch, Denis O’Hare as Old Max, Booboo Stewart as Young Max in “Dr. Seuss’ Grinch The Musical” on NBC. David Cotter NBC

Dr. Seuss’ Grinch The Musical (8 p.m., NBC) - Broadway stars bring Dr. Seuss’ classic children’s book to life in a two-hour theatrical production, adapted for television from the hit musical ”How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.” Recorded from the Troubadour Theatre in London.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (8 p.m., ABC) - The new season starts with holiday displays in LaVerkin, Utah; Wilmington, Mass.; St. Louis, Mo.; Deer Park, N.Y.; Jenks, Okla.; Boise, Idaho; Fontana, Calif.; and Brownsville, Tenn.

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2020 (9 p.m. The CW) - Counting down 12 of the world’s best holiday commercials, and a look at other great commercials that capture the true spirit of the holiday season. Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight host.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

TV

Competitive CNN shows post-election surge in viewership

December 08, 2020 7:11 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service