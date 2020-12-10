What to Watch Thursday: ‘Best of Broadway’ features ‘Chicago,’ ‘Jersey Boys’ and more

The cast of “Chicago’ performs for the NBC special “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway.” NBC

One Night Only: The Best of Broadway (8 p.m,. NBC) - Hosted by Tina Fey, Broadway’s brightest stars perform hit numbers from today’s biggest shows, including “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Chicago,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Jagged Little Pill,” “Jersey Boys” and “Mean Girls.” The numbers are performed on the streets of New York City.

Silent Night: A Song for the World (8 p.m., The CW) - This special looks at the creation and cultural impact of the world’s most famous Christmas carol, composed in 1818 in Salzburg. Hugh Bonneville narrates.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.