What to Watch Friday: ‘Ma Rainey,’ Chadwick Boseman’s final film, hits streaming

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix) - This new film, which recently opened in theaters, streams today on Netflix. Based on a play by August Wilson, the movie is set on an afternoon during a recording session in 1920s Chicago, as a band of musicians wait for the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (Viola Davis). While Ma Rainey engages in a battle of wills with her white manager (Jeremy Shamos), ambitious cornet player Levee (Chadwick Boseman) prompts his fellow musicians to tell stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives. This film marks Boseman’s final performance before his death earlier this year.

The Christmas Caroler Challenge (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 2 premiere we meet the 10 competing groups — from the most ultra-traditional virtuoso performers to those with the most unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carol. Celebrity judges Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon and Garry Beers assess each group.

Inn Love By Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a successful young woman living in Miami is climbing her way up the corporate ladder in the hotel industry. Although she doesn’t get back to her small northern hometown often, her grandmother is able to convince her to come home for Christmas.

Dateline (9 p.m., NBC) - Keith Morrison provides an update on the case of 23-year-old Kaylee Sawyer, who disappeared after attending her friend’s bachelorette party in Bend, Oregon, in 2016. An intense multi-state manhunt led investigators to her killer, a college campus security guard named Edwin Lara. Tonight’s show has new interviews with Kaylee’s mom and the family’s lawyer after they reached a settlement earlier this year with the killer’s employer. We also get never-before-released deposition tapes with the Lara’s co-workers.

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - “20/20” has the story of Rodney Reed, who was granted a stay of execution in his conviction for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Texas. Reed, who is being assisted by The Innocence Project, maintains that he did not kill Stites. “20/20” has an exclusive interview with Stites’ mother, Carol Stites, who talks about the heartbreak of losing her daughter and gives her opinion on the case. We also get interviews with Stites’ sisters, who believe Reed is guilty; and with Barry Scheck, attorney and co-founder of the Innocence Project, who believes they will prove Reed is innocent. We’ll also see an older death row interview by correspondent Deborah Roberts, conducted just weeks before Reed’s scheduled execution.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Craft in America (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - The new season starts with storytellers — artists who use narrative to communicate personal and universal truths. Featured: Nicholas Galanin, Julie Schafler Dale, Linda J. Mendelson, George Rodriguez and Christina Bothwell. A second episode airs at 10.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.