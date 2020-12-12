What to Watch Saturday: New Lifetime Christmas movie has its first LGBTQ storyline

The Christmas Setup (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new movie is Lifetime’s first Christmas movie with a LGBTQ holiday romance as its lead storyline. It follows the story of New York lawyer Hugo (Ben Lewis) who heads to Milwaukee with his best friend Madelyn (Ellen Wong) to spend the holidays with his brother Aiden (Chad Connell) and his mom Kate (Fran Drescher), who is also in charge of the local Christmas celebrations. Ever the matchmaker, Kate arranges for Hugo to run into Patrick (Blake Lee), Hugo’s high school friend and secret crush, who has recently returned after a successful stint in Silicon Valley. As they enjoy the local holiday festivities together, Hugo and Patrick’s attraction to each other is undeniable and it looks as though Kate’s Santa-style matchmaking is a success.

Love, Lights, Hanukkah (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a restaurateur receives a DNA test revealing that she’s Jewish. The discovery leads her to a new family and an unlikely romance over eight nights.

The Christmas Lottery (8 p.m., BET) - In this new movie, a man who wins the lottery tries to bring his estranged daughters together for Christmas. When his wife loses the ticket, the family members put aside their differences to help find the ticket and in doing so, finally learn to come together.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (8 p.m., HBO) - This documentary, directed by Frank Marshall, chronicles the triumphs and hurdles of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, otherwise known as the Bee Gees. The iconic trio, who found early fame in the 1960s, went on to write over 1,000 songs, including twenty No. 1 hits throughout their storied career. This film follows the Bee Gee’s meteoric rise as they rode the highs of fame and fortune, negotiated the vagaries of the ever-shifting music business and navigated the complexities of working so intimately alongside family. This will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Frosty the Snowman (9 p.m., CBS) - The 1969 animated adaptation of Romeo Muller’s story of a snowman who comes to life, narrated by Jimmy Durante.

Frosty Returns (9:30 p.m., CBS) - John Goodman is the voice of Frosty in this sequel in which Frosty is threatened by a snow-removal spray. Narrated by Jonathan Winters.

Endless (Hulu) - In this original movie, two madly in love high school graduates Riley (Alexandra Shipp) and Chris (Nicholas Hamilton) are separated by a tragic car accident, and Riley blames herself for her boyfriend’s death while Chris is stranded in limbo. Miraculously, the two find a way to connect.

