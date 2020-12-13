What to Watch Sunday: Our one chance to see ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ on TV

Dashing in December (7 p.m., Paramount) - In this new movie, Wyatt finally comes home for the holidays to try to convince his mother to sell the family’s Colorado ranch and finds romance with dashing a new ranch hand who dreams of saving the property and its magical Winter Wonderland attraction.

A Charlie Brown Christmas (7:30 p.m., PBS and PBS Kids) - Earlier this year, Apple TV+ acquired the rights to all of the Peanuts holiday specials, but shares this beloved 1965 Charles M. Schulz classic with PBS for Dec. 13. The special, in which Linus helps Charlie Brown discover the true meaning of Christmas, is also currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m., CBS) - The reindeer with the shiny nose guides Santa’s sleigh through a bad storm on Christmas Eve in this beloved 1964 classic. Narrated by Burl Ives.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m., TBS) - This is the animated (and far superior) version of the story, narrated by Boris Karloff. In it, the lonely and heartless Grinch dresses up like Santa to steal the Christmas decorations, gifts and even the special holiday roast beast from the Whos of Whoville.

“Sugar and Spice Holiday” premieres on Lifetime on Dec. 13, 2020. KAILEY SCHWERMAN LIFETIME

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sugar and Spice Holiday (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new movie is Lifetime’s first to center on an Asian American family. Suzie, a rising young architect, returns to her small hometown in Maine for Christmas, where her Chinese American family runs the local Lobster Bar. Following the loss of her beloved grandmother, who was a legendary baker in their community, Suzie is persuaded to follow in her grandmother’s footsteps by entering the local gingerbread house competition. Teaming up with an old high school friend Billy, Suzie must find the right recipes and mix of sugar and spice to win the competition and perhaps find some love in the process. The movie stars Jacky Lai, Tony Giroux and Tzi Ma.

Christmas Comes Twice (8 p.m., Hallmark) -In this new movie, a Christmas carnival comes to town and a ride on the carousel transports a top newscaster back in time, giving her a second chance at love.

Tough Love (9 p.m., TV One) - A new series about Black Millennials as they navigate life in Los Angeles.

Desus & Mero (11:05 p.m., Showtime) - The pair sit down to interview former President Barack Obama for a special episode that airs on Showtime, but is also available free on YouTube, Showtime.com and Sho.com.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER