What to Watch Monday: A new Lifetime Christmas movie and a COVID-19 vaccine special

Marco Grazzini and Stephanie Bennett star in “Lonestar Christmas” on Lifetime. LIFETIME

Lonestar Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a woman takes her daughters to spend Christmas with her estranged dad on his Texas ranch, where she unexpectedly falls in love with a local restaurateur while learning to forgive her father for the past.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2020 (8 p.m., The CW) - A musical celebration featuring scheduled performances by the year’s biggest recording artists, including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd.

Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir (9 p.m., UNC-TV) - The Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s Christmas celebration features carols and seasonal favorites, featuring Kelli O’Hara and Richard Thomas.

The Shot: Race for the Vaccine (10 p.m., ABC) - This special edition of “20/20” gives an inside look at how officials expect to deliver a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. The report includes answers to the questions many people are asking regarding safety, access and timing, and features interviews with leading experts and officials.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

