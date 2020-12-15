What to Watch on Tuesday: Nat Geo investigates Dracula’s Transylvania castle

Bran Castle in Transylvania, Romania, was the inspiration for Dracula. National Geographic

Ella Wishes You a Swingin’ Christmas (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - The American Pops Orchestra presents music from “Ella Wishes You a Swingin’ Christmas,” Ella Fitzgerald’s album of holiday classics. Hosted by Vanessa Williams.

Cooking Up Christmas (9 p.m., OWN) - In this new movie, an Atlanta-based chef gets fired just weeks before Christmas and reluctantly takes a job with a pro baseball player who is a single dad of three and needs a live-in-chef to get him through the holidays with the kids.

Atlas of Cursed Places (9 p.m., National Geographic) - In this week’s episode, Sam Sheridan visits Transylvania, Romania, and investigates the eerie curse of Vlad the Impaler, Bram Stoker’s inspiration for Dracula. Although not the blood-thirsty vampire who’s taken over recent pop culture, Vlad III is known for ruling 15th century eastern Europe with fear and revenge, his legacy lasting centuries. Sheridan meets Romanian witches, speaks with mathematicians and works with geneticists to uncover the lasting trauma of Vlad the Impaler’s curse and the scar he left on eastern Europe.

