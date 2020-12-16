Charlotte Observer Logo
What to Watch on Wednesday: Christmas specials from the Rockettes and ‘SNL’

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes: At Home Holiday Special (8 p.m., NBC) - The world-famous Rockettes perform in their celebrated show that has become a staple of the holiday season at the iconic Rockefeller Center venue.

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (9 p.m., NBC) - A collection of “Saturday Night Live’s” Christmas-themed sketches from various seasons, including D... in a Box, Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood, Adam Sandler’s Chanukah Song, Martha Stewart’s Topless Christmas and more.

The Nanny Trial: The Crimes That Changed Us (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - Louise Woodward, an 18-year-old au pair from Britain, is accused of murdering eight-month-old Matthew Eappen in 1997 by violently shaking him. Her trial created a media firestorm and seared the term “shaken baby syndrome” into America’s consciousness.

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
