What to Watch on Thursday: Dolly Parton’s popular ‘Coat of Many Colors’ movie

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (8 p.m., NBC) - In this popular 2015 movie, set in 1955 Tennessee, 9-year-old Dolly Parton (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and her family (Jennifer Nettles, Gerald McRaney) discover the healing power of faith and love while struggling to overcome tragedy.

USS Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - This is a new 2020 movie that premiered in late November and was filmed in and around Wilmington. In the story, a newspaper reporter stumbles upon a mystery while taking a Christmastime cruise.

Dateline NBC (10 p.m,. NBC) - When Eastlake, Ohio, resident Pat Sabo is offered $50,000 to kill someone hundreds of miles away, he calls the police to report the incident. Acting quickly, investigators set up an elaborate sting operation to bring down those behind the murder-for-hire plot. Andrea Canning interviews Sabo and others connected to the case.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.