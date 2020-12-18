What to Watch Friday: Dateline special on ‘The Life and Death of Princess Diana’

A special episode of “Dateline NBC” looks at the life and death of Princess Diana, airing Dec. 18, 2020. Dateline NBC screen grab

Christmas on the Menu (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a celebrated 35-year-old chef in the city, heads home to spend the holidays at the quaint bed and breakfast where she grew up and where her mother has just opened a new restaurant.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (8 p.m., ABC) - When the kingdom of Arendelle empties out for the holiday season, Anna and Elsa realize that they have no family traditions of their own. So Olaf sets out on a merry mission to bring home the very best traditions and save Christmas.

Shrek the Halls (8:30 p.m., ABC) - The ogre’s plans for a cozy family Christmas go awry when Donkey, Puss in Boots and the rest of the fairy-tale gang try to join in the fun.

Dateline: The Life and Death of Princess Diana (9 p.m,. NBC) - Dateline reveals new insights into the real story of the very private Princess Diana, more than two decades after her tragic death. The report will look at her troubled marriage to Prince Charles, her turbulent life inside the royal family and the investigation into her death in a car accident in Paris. A version of Diana’s story — much of it fictionalized — was told in the most recent season of the popular Netflix series “The Crown.” Andrea Canning reports on how much of that is true, and what really happened behind the palace gates. The special includes interviews with Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe, Diana’s close confidant James Colthurst, NBC Royal expert Camilla Tominey and more.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix) - This new film, which recently opened in theaters, streams today on Netflix. Based on a play by August Wilson, the movie is set on an afternoon during a recording session in 1920s Chicago, as a band of musicians wait for the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (Viola Davis). While Ma Rainey engages in a battle of wills with her white manager (Jeremy Shamos), ambitious cornet player Levee (Chadwick Boseman) prompts his fellow musicians to tell stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives. This film marks Boseman’s final performance before his death earlier this year.

Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis star in the 2020 film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” streaming on Netflix on Dec. 11, 2020. NETFLIX

