What to Watch on Saturday: More new Christmas movies from Hallmark and Lifetime

Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe in the Hallmark movie “A Christmas Carousel.” Crown Media

A Christmas Exchange (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, Molly swaps her quaint farmhouse for a London financier’s posh apartment. Soon, sparks begin to fly between them as they get to know each other while exchanging living spaces.

A Christmas Carousel (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new movie, Lila is hired by the royal family of Ancadia to repair a carousel and must work with the prince to complete it by Christmas. This one stars Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe.

Swept Up by Christmas (10 p.m,. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - In this new movie, an antique seller and a cleaner clash as they work on downsizing a magnificent estate. As the two uncover the house’s treasures, they find a way to reconnect the reclusive owner with his Christmas past.

Global Citizen Prize Awards (8 p.m., NBC) - Hosted by John Legend, this awards show honors those who strive to lift up the world’s most vulnerable, inspire others to stand and take action, help end extreme poverty and make the world a better place. The special features performances from Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, JoJo and Tori Kelly. Those making appearances include John Oliver, Nick Jonas, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.