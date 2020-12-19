Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

TV

What to Watch on Saturday: More new Christmas movies from Hallmark and Lifetime

Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe in the Hallmark movie “A Christmas Carousel.”
Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe in the Hallmark movie “A Christmas Carousel.” Shane Mahood Crown Media

A Christmas Exchange (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, Molly swaps her quaint farmhouse for a London financier’s posh apartment. Soon, sparks begin to fly between them as they get to know each other while exchanging living spaces.

A Christmas Carousel (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new movie, Lila is hired by the royal family of Ancadia to repair a carousel and must work with the prince to complete it by Christmas. This one stars Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe.

Swept Up by Christmas (10 p.m,. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - In this new movie, an antique seller and a cleaner clash as they work on downsizing a magnificent estate. As the two uncover the house’s treasures, they find a way to reconnect the reclusive owner with his Christmas past.

Global Citizen Prize Awards (8 p.m., NBC) - Hosted by John Legend, this awards show honors those who strive to lift up the world’s most vulnerable, inspire others to stand and take action, help end extreme poverty and make the world a better place. The special features performances from Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, JoJo and Tori Kelly. Those making appearances include John Oliver, Nick Jonas, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

TV

Actor Leonard Roberts says race was a factor in his ‘Heroes’ departure

TV

Fox News host Tucker Carlson tells viewers to be nervous about COVID vaccine

TV

How ‘The Flight Attendant’ blew up the book to get its finale just right

TV

David Zurawik: ‘Sesame Street’ still on the cultural case and the side of angels with a COVID-19 special on CNN

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service