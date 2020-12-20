What to Watch on Sunday: A live ‘Garth & Trisha’ Christmas concert special

Garth Brooks performing with his wife Trisha Yearwood in a file photo. The duo will present a live holiday concert from their home on Dec. 20, 2020, on CBS. AP

The Sound of Music (7 p.m., ABC) - This 1965 class stars Julie Andrews as a novitiate who leaves her convent and becomes governess to Capt. Von Trapp’s (Christopher Plummer) seven children in Austria before World War II.

Cross Country Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new movie, a snowstorm disrupts both Lina’s and Max’s holiday plans and they realize they must work together to find a way home — without taking it out on each other.

A Christmas Break (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, an unexpected romance develops between a single mother and a Hollywood actor as they work together to stop a town’s school from closing right before Christmas Eve.

Doomsday: The Missing Children (8 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This three-hour true crime special looks at the 2019 disappearances and murders of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and his stepsister, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, in Idaho. Their mother, Lori Vallow, and her husband, Chad Daybell, were both charged in connection to the case, after the children’s bodies were found buried on their property. This special looks into the events that led up to the disappearances of the children through the eyes of the grandparents.

Garth & Trisha Live: A Holiday Concert Event (8:30 p.m., CBS) - Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood perform an intimate concert of seasonal music live at their home recording studio, Studio G, in this new special.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The 22nd Annual A Home for the Holidays (9:30 p..m., CBS) - Inspirational stories of lives changed through adoption with scheduled including Josh Groban, Miranda Lambert, Meghan Trainor, Leslie Odom Jr. and Andrea Bocelli. Hosted by Gayle King.

Project Christmas Wish (10 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - In this new movie, a woman’s life becomes transformed as she works toward granting a little girl’s wish for a Christmas like she used to have with her mother.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.