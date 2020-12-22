Charlotte Observer Logo
What to Watch on Tuesday: New Christmas movies from Lifetime and OWN

(L-R): Madeline Grace, Johnny Messner and Jamie Luner in the Lifetime movie “The Christmas High Note.”
(L-R): Madeline Grace, Johnny Messner and Jamie Luner in the Lifetime movie "The Christmas High Note." LIFETIME

First Christmas (9 p.m., OWN) - In this new movie, a young writer who had been given up for adoption and placed in foster care at a young age receives the blessing of a lifetime when she is invited to spend Christmas in New Orleans with the biological family she never knew she had.

The Christmas High Note (8 p.m., Lifetime) -After being stood up by her partner Brad (William McNamara), Rachel (Jamie Luner) soon meets Michael (Johnny Messner) and his teenage daughter, Sophia. During Christmas Eve pageant rehearsals, Sophia finds herself challenged to hit the high note in her solo of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” Rachel offers to coach Sophia’s performance and discovers a new interest in Michael.

The Bachelorette (8 p.m., ABC) - In the finale, Tayshia introduces the remaining bachelors to her family, and her father voices concerns that she might make a big mistake. On proposal day, Tayshia is overcome with emotion.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

