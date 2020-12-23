What to Watch on Wednesday: Another chance to visit with Santa, Dolly and Garth

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (8 p.m., ABC) - This 1970 stop-motion special is maybe the greatest Christmas special ever created. Fred Astaire explains the Santa Claus origin story — which includes his struggle against the bitter Burgermeister Meisterburger, who fights to keep Kris Kringle from delivering toys to the children of Sombertown. This is Santa 101, folks.

A Holly Dolly Christmas (8 p.m., CBS) - In this repeat from earlier in December, singer-songwriter Dolly Parton presents personal Christmas stories and performs hymns and light-hearted holiday classics.

Silent Night: A Song for the World (8 p.m., The CW) - This special looks at the creation and cultural impact of the world’s most famous Christmas carol, composed in 1818 in Salzburg. Hugh Bonneville narrates.

Garth & Trisha Live: A Holiday Concert Event (9 p.m., CBS) - This is a repeat from the weekend, but it was very popular. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood perform an intimate concert of seasonal music live at their home recording studio, Studio G, in this new special.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (9 p.m., ABC) - Tonight’s finale includes a home in Surf City, NC. Other light shows featured are from Brooklyn, N.Y.; Atlanta, Ga.; Independence, Ky.; Winter Haven, Fla.; Alexandria, Va.; Corriganville, Md.; and Burbank, Calif.

