What to Watch Christmas Eve: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ and a ‘Christmas Story’ marathon

Christmas Story (TBS and TNT) - It has become an annual tradition for TBS and TNT to run a 24-hour marathon of this classic Christmas movie starting on Christmas Eve. The movie, released in 1983, tells the story of Little Ralphie, who tries to convince his parents in the 1940s to get him a Red Ryder range-model BB gun for Christmas. Be sure to get your annual fix of pink bunny suits, leg lamps and “oh fuuuuuddge!”

▪ It starts at 8 p.m. on TBS and runs until 8 p.m. tomorrow, Dec. 25, at 8 p.m.

▪ It starts at 9 p.m. on TNT and runs until 9 p.m. Dec. 25.

It’s a Wonderful Life (8 p.m., NBC) - In this 1946 Frank Capra classic, a suicidal man ruined by a miser on Christmas Eve sees his life in a new light thanks to his guardian angel. It stars James Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore.

Frosty the Snowman (8:15 p.m., Freeform) - The 1969 animated adaptation of Romeo Muller’s story of a snowman who comes to life, narrated by Jimmy Durante.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8:50 p.m., Freeform) - The reindeer with the shiny nose guides Santa’s sleigh through a bad storm on Christmas Eve in this beloved 1964 classic. Narrated by Burl Ives.

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (9:55 p.m., Freeform) - This 1970 stop-motion special is maybe the greatest Christmas special ever created. Fred Astaire explains the Santa Claus origin story — which includes his struggle against the bitter Burgermeister Meisterburger, who fights to keep Kris Kringle from delivering toys to the children of Sombertown. I have to watch this one at least once every season.

NC A&T Christmas Concert (10 p.m., UNC-TV) - A holiday concert featuring the 40 voices of the North Carolina A&T State University Chorus under the direction of Maestro Travis W. Alexander.

