What to Watch on Christmas Day: Still lots of holiday movies and animated specials

Donna Reed and Jimmy Stewart star in “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Universal

NOTE: Freeform and AMC have Christmas movies and specials running all day and all night. Plus, the “Christmas Story” marathon continues on TBS and TNT. Here are some other good options.

It’s a Wonderful Life (6 a.m., E!) — If you’re up extra early, this 1946 Frank Capra classic starts at 6 and runs all day and all night. It can be the background to your Christmas morning festivities. In the movie, a suicidal man ruined by a miser on Christmas Eve sees his life in a new light thanks to his guardian angel. It stars James Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore.

My Sweet Holiday (8 p.m., Lifetime) - A holiday romance blossoms between a young woman and the man who bought her parents’ beloved chocolate store.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m., NBC) - This is the animated (and far superior) version of the story, narrated by Boris Karloff. In it, the lonely and heartless Grinch dresses up like Santa to steal the Christmas decorations, gifts and even the special holiday roast beast from the Whos of Whoville.

Boris Karloff narrates this 1966 special “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” NBC

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8:30 p.m., NBC) - Jim Carrey stars as the big green grinch in this live action adaptation that also stars Jeffrey Tambor and Christine Baranski. Narrated by Anthony Hopkins.

Call the Midwife (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this annual holiday special, everyone looks forward to a traditional Christmas, but things don’t go as planned. Also, the circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, experiences and an adventure for Nurse Crane.

WW84: Wonder Woman 1984 (HBO Max) - COVID-19 taketh away, but it also giveth (a little). This feature film will stream free starting today — the same day it opens in theaters — the first of the Warner Bros. films scheduled to release on HBO Max in the coming months, due to limited theatrical releases because of the coronavirus. If you have HBO Max, you’re all set. Unlike the Disney+ “Mulan” release, you don’t have to pay anything additional to view it. The only catch is that it’s only available here for 31 days.

