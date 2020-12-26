What to Watch on Saturday: Another look at the Hallmark movie filmed in Wilmington

Trevor Donovan in the Hallmark movie “USS Christmas.” Crown Media

USS Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - This movie premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries just after Thanksgiving this year, but we haven’t given it the full attention it deserves. A portion of the movie was filmed in the Wilmington area this summer, so those familiar with the Port City may recognize some of the neighborhoods or landmarks. The plot involves a newspaper reporter who joins her Navy pilot sister for a Tiger Cruise and stumbles upon an old love story on the ship. She investigates, trying to find the couple from the decades-old romance. Meanwhile, of course, she also finds love. Wilmington’s Star-News newspaper published a great guide to spotting some local sites where filming took place (including their own newsroom). The movie stars Jen Lilley and Trevor Donovan.

Kentucky Murder Mystery: The Trials of Anthony Gray (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This new special looks at the case of James and Vivian Gray, found shot to death in their Kentucky home in 2007. Their only son, Anthony, is put on trial for the crime.

Letterkenny (Hulu) - The complete ninth season is available on Hulu.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.