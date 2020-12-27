What to Watch Sunday: ‘Masked Dancer’ premieres, ESPN repeats Ric Flair documentary

Hammerhead in the series premiere of “The Masked Dancer” on Fox. FOX

The Masked Dancer (8 p.m., Fox) - Look, I’m a fan of “The Masked Singer.” But the same premise for dancers? Well, OK. Hosted by Craig Robinson, with panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale.

Nature Boy (8:30 p.m., ESPN) - A repeat of the 2017 30 for 30 documentary on the life and career of WWE legend Ric Flair, including interviews with Flair’s living children and several retired wrestlers including Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Ricky Steamboat, Sting, Triple H, The Undertaker, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard.

Your Honor (10 p.m., Showtime) - Who else is watching this? Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) plays a respected New Orleans judge whose son accidentally kills someone in a hit-and-run, and now the judge is trying to protect his boy. The first episode was INTENSE (still catching up over here). Tonight we get the fourth episode. The previous episodes are available to stream or On Demand.

