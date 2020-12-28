What to Watch Monday: Dolly Parton’s ‘Circle of Love’ movie, new Atlanta true crime

Dolly Parton with Alyvia Alyn Lind in “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” on NBC. NBC

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (8 p.m., NBC) - A repeat of this 2016 movie, which follows up Parton’s popular “Coat of Many Colors.” In this one, Dolly’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) father (Ricky Schroder) tries to raise enough money to buy his wife (Jennifer Nettles) a wedding ring, while an unexpected Christmas blizzard poses a threat to the family.

Atlanta Justice (8 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This new series will tell the stories of some of Atlanta’s most notable homicides. The show features two former Atlanta PD detectives and two former Fulton County prosecutors. The first episode is about hte 2002 murder of Atlanta MARTA worker Bobby Jackson, whose body was found in a church playground.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.