What to Watch on Tuesday: A Laura Ingalls Wilder documentary and a look back 2020

Carrie, Mary, and Laura Ingalls, c. 1879, as seen in the American Masters documentary “Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page.” LIW Historic Home and Museum, Mansfield, MO / PBS

Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this American Masters documentary, Laura Ingalls Wilder transforms her frontier childhood into a best-selling series of books with the help of her daughter, Rose.

The Year: 2020 (9 p.m., ABC) - Robin Roberts hosts a look back at the events that defined the past 12 months, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential election, as well as pop culture trends and other highlights.

Atlas of Cursed Places (9 p.m., National Geographic) - Sam arrives in West Virginia to study the legend of the Mothman, but things go awry once he uncovers a web of disasters and dirty politics.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
