What to Watch New Year’s Eve: No crowds in Times Square, but the shows will go on

As The New York Times reports, Times Square will be closed to the public this year for the first time in decades. But there will still be musical performances and a Ball will still drop, with front line workers and their families getting spots near the stage, in socially-distanced eight-by-eight-foot pens.

And if you usually watch from home anyway, it’ll likely look about the same as it as always has.

Here’s what’s on tonight.

New Year’s Eve: Escape from 2020 (8 p.m., NBC) - Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager look back at the year’s most entertaining and talked about videos and trends, and highlight the most inspirational moments of 2020. Also, celebrities share their hopes for the new year.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest (8 p.m., ABC) - Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale and Billy Porter host New Year’s Eve festivities in New York’s Times Square. This runs until 11 p.m. and then takes a break for the local news and resumes at 11:30.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (8 p.m., CNN) - Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen co-host once again. The banter on this show is always fun. There will be appearances and performances by John Mayer, Snoop Dogg, Patti Labelle, Jimmy Buffett, Carole Baskin, Josh Groban, the Goo Goo Dolls and Jon Bon Jovi. At 12:30 a.m., Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin take over hosting duties.

New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021 (8 p.m., Fox) - The Fox event has some of the year’s top music artists and surprise celebrity guests celebrating in Los Angeles with hosts Joel McHale and Ken Jeong. This runs until 10 p.m. and then takes a break for the local news and resumes at 11 p.m.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 (10 p.m., NBC) - Celebrity hosts emcee the countdown to the New Year, live in New York’s Times Square. Special musical performances and surprise guests.

London’s New Year’s Day Celebration 2021 (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Philip Glenister leads a behind-the-scenes look at London’s New Year’s Day Parade, including the locations, history and how preparations are done the night before.

