What to Watch New Year’s Day: A Rose Parade Celebration and a new ‘Wrong’ movie

The Rose Parade Celebration (11 a.m., ABC, NBC, Univision, Hallmark Channel and RFD-TV) - Pasadena’s annual Tournament of Roses Parade has been canceled this year, so in its place we’ll get a two-hour pre-taped special featuring performances by Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Tori Kelly, Lady A, Rascal Flatts and The War and Treaty. The special will also present flashbacks to previous parades, and guest appearances by previous grand marshals Gary Sinise, Vin Scully, Rita Moreno and Emeril Lagasse.

The Wrong Real Estate Agent (8 p.m., Lifetime Movie Network) - In the latest in Lifetime’s “Wrong” movie series, Julie (Vivica A. Fox) and her teenage daughter Maddie (Alaya Lee Walton), rent a beautiful house on several acres of land from Charles (Andres Londono), a realtor they know well and who lives nearby. However, after they move in, strange noises and occurrences lead them to suspect someone else may be living on their property. Tom Sandoval also stars.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (8 p.m., The CW / VH1) - Season 13 of this VH1 series will simulcast on The CW starting with tonight’s 90-minute premiere.

The Office (Peacock) - This isn’t new content, but the popular sitcom moves to the Peacock streaming service starting today.

