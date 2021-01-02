What to Watch Saturday: A Hallmark hockey romance and a new ’48 Hours’ case

Kidnapped in Paradise (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a woman realizes her lifetime dream to bring her husband and her five-year-old daughter back to her birthplace on the Gold Coast of Australia, until it turns into her worst nightmare when the girl goes missing from the resort’s Kidz Klub. Suspicion points everywhere, and the race to find the little girl alive culminates in a startling discovery.

Taking a Shot at Love (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new movie, former professional ballet dancer Jenna works with NHL star Ryan to help him recover from an injury using ballet as therapy. The two grow close, and when it’s time for Ryan to return to the NY Rangers and leave Jenna and her small, Connecticut town, they both must consider the paths they want to take. It stars Luke Macfarlane and Alexa PenaVega.

48 Hours: The Tara Grinstead Mystery (10 p.m., CBS) - Peter Van Sant reports on the murder of Tara Grinstead, a school teacher and former Georgia beauty queen who disappeared in October 2005. Her killers were finally arrested in 2017, after the case got national attention from the podcast “Up and Vanished,” but recent revelations indicate that local law enforcement and state investigators may have been able to solve the case sooner. Van Sant interviews John McCullough, who says he tried to tell authorities in 2007 that he knew who killed Grinstead, but they never followed up.

