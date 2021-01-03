What to Watch Sunday: Jimmy Carter ‘Rock and Roll’ documentary, new Fox comedies

Call Me Kat (8 p.m., Fox) - A new comedy based on the BBC UK original series “Miranda,” starring Mayim Bialik (“Big Bang Theory”) as Kat, a woman who opens a cat cafe in Louisville, Kentucky, to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life, despite still being single at the terribly old age of 39 (expect the “cat lady = lonely loser” jokes to be plen-ti-ful). The series also stars Cheyenne Jackson, Swoosie Kurtz and Leslie Jordan.

The Great North (8:30 p.m., Fox) - Another new comedy, this one animated, follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family: single dad, Beef (Nick Offerman), and his daughter Judy (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Will Forte voices Judy’s older brother, Megan Mullally is Judy’s new boss, Alyson, and Alanis Morissette is her imaginary friend, playing herself.

Fatal Fiance (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a woman is kidnapped on her wedding day by her fiance’s delusional ex-girlfriend and does everything within her power to escape. But once she does, she begins to question whether her kidnapper was just trying to save her life.

Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President (9 p.m., CNN) - This new documentary tells the story of President Jimmy Carter’s relationship with music — the important role music has played in his life and work, and his bonds with musicians Willie Nelson, the Allman Brothers and Bob Dylan.

