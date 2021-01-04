Charlotte Observer Logo
What to Watch Monday: Raleigh’s Matt James premieres in ‘The Bachelor’

Matt James, a Raleigh NC native, is ABC’s first star of “The Bachelor.”
Matt James, a Raleigh NC native, is ABC’s first star of “The Bachelor.” Billy Kidd ABC

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) - Raleigh native Matt James starts his tenure as ABC’s first Black Bachelor for the network’s 25th season. He’ll meet 32 women tonight (one of them from Durham) and say goodbye to eight of them at a rose ceremony. James is a Sanderson High grad who played football at Wake Forest University. When ABC announced James in June, they called him “the total package,” noting strong family values, a good career and a record of giving back to the community. Read more about Matt James.

The Hustler (10 p.m., ABC) - A new trivia game show, but this one has a twist. In “The Hustler,” teams of five contestants collaborate to answer a series of trivia questions, but one person in the group already knows the answers, but must keep their identity a secret. During the episode, two contestants are eliminated anonymously by “the hustler,” leaving three. Those three must vote to decide who they think is “the hustler.” Maybe “Weakest Link” meets “The Mole.” It’s hosted by Craig Ferguson.

A Woman’s Work: The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this Independent Lens documentary, three cheerleaders take on the National Football League (NFL), demanding equity, fair labor practices and a raise.

