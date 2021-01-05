What to Watch Tuesday: ‘Zoey’ returns on NBC, Gayle King learns family tree secrets

Jane Levy in the Season 2 premiere of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” on NBC. NBC

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (8 p.m., NBC) - It has been a long time since I’ve been this excited about a renewal. If you didn’t catch the first season, find it on NBC.com or Peacock before diving in tonight. It’s ... extraordinary. In tonight’s Season 2 premiere, Zoey returns to the world after an extended time away to deal with a personal tragedy, and discovers that a lot has changed at work and in her personal life in her absence. Harvey Guillén guest stars.

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps journalist Gayle King, director Jordan Peele and comedian/actress Issa Rae track their ancestors, who are both black and white, raising profound questions about their family trees.

Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip (8 p.m., Fox) - In this two-hour special, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay teams with his best friends, chef Gino D’Acampo and maître d’hôtel Fred Sirieix, for a road trip across the Western United States by RV. They look for hidden culinary gems in Arizona, California, Nevada and more, but also compete in challenges, such as dune buggy racing, spear fishing and a cattle roundup.

American Portrait: 2020 (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - The start of a new four-part crowd-sourced documentary series which captures the remarkable story of the year 2020. The programs blend stories filmed by everyday people to create a chorus of voices sharing both common and unique experiences from across the country around four main themes: “I Dream,” about our varied pursuits of the American Dream; “I Work,” about the aspirations, struggles and satisfactions in our careers; “I Keep,” about the traditions and values we hold; and “I Rise,” about working to create an antiracist America.

The Proof is Out There (10 p.m., History Channel) - This new series takes an in-depth look at some of the most incredible and thought provoking videos of unexplained phenomena and mysterious must-see moments of all time. In tonight’s premiere: the mythical Orang Pendek, a helicopter spotted floating in midair and several mysterious objects spotted over Miami.

