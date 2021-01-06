What to Watch Wednesday: Nicolas Cage leads us through the ‘History of Swear Words’

Nicolas Cage hosts “History of Swear Words” on Netflix. Netflix

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (8 p.m., ABC) - Three all-new back-to-back episodes tonight feature everyday contestants and celebrities, including Ray Romano, Amanda Peet, Zachary Quinto and Karamo Brown.

Name That Tune (9 p.m., Fox) - Contestants battle for a cash prize in this classic game show reboot. Jane Krakawski (“30 Rock,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) hosts with Randy Jackson (“American Idol”) as band leader.

Nature Gone Wild (10 p.m., A&E) - Professional explorer Greg Aiello hosts a new series featuring outrageous, viral videos of everything from animal attacks to natural disasters and more.

History of Swear Words (Netflix) - Actor Nicolas Cage hosts this new documentary series that provides an education in expletives. The series is described as “a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words.” Through interviews with experts in etymology and pop culture, and with historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of words I am not going to type here.

