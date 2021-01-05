Alex Trebek’s final episodes of ‘Jeopardy!’ air this week. How and when to watch.

Alex Trebek was the host of “Jeopardy!” for 37 seasons, until the time of his death on Nov. 8, 2020. ABC

Alex Trebek’s final “Jeopardy!” episodes air this week, with his last episode airing on Friday, Jan. 8.

Eighty-year-old Trebek, who died on Nov. 8 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer, hosted the popular game show for 37 years.

At the time of his death, Trebek had completed a number of unaired episodes that had been filmed in October, and “Jeopardy!” producers said his final five episodes would air the week of Christmas. The air dates of those episodes were later pushed to this week to avoid conflicts with holiday programming.

Instead, over the past couple of weeks, viewers have gotten to enjoy some classic “Jeopardy!” episodes.

The first of Trebek’s final episodes aired Monday, Jan. 4, with an opening message from Trebek about the importance of unity:

“You’ll recall that, about a month ago, I asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your lives,” said Trebek. “Now, today, a different kind of message. This is the season of giving. I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones. But today, I’d like you to go one step further. I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your hearts to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19. People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society and if we all pitch in, just a little bit, we’re gonna get there.”

Friday’s show will include a special tribute to Trebek, according to “Jeopardy!” producers.

In Raleigh and Durham, “Jeopardy!” airs at 7 p.m. on ABC11 WTVD. In Charlotte, “Jeopardy” airs at 7 p.m. on WNCN, an NBC affiliate.

Starting next Monday, Jan. 11, “Jeopardy!” contestant Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim guest hosts, while producers decide on a permanent host for the show.

