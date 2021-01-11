ABC’s ‘Bachelor’ is from Raleigh, so these old yearbook photos were bound to surface

Matt James made headlines across the country last week as he began his televised tenure as ABC’s newest “Bachelor.”
In last Monday’s premiere of the long-running dating reality show, 32 women met James and swooned over his good looks (Durham contestant Khaylah Epps described him as “delicious”), his athletic 6-foot-5 frame and his impeccable manners.
But many locals have known the handsome “Bachelor” star, a Raleigh native who graduated from Sanderson High School and played football at Wake Forest University, from his earliest days.
What was he like as a kid? Was he funny? Was he adorable?
Through an exhaustive bit of investigative reporting (OK, a friend texted us some photos) we can at least answer that last question: YES HE WAS ADORABLE.
And so we present to our loyal readers Mr. Matthew James as a student at Durant Road Middle School, as seen in yearbook photos for 2004, 2005 and 2006. We also have his high school football photo courtesy of MaxPreps.
UPDATE: We’ve received kindergarten and 2nd grade photos who saw the original story, and we’ve added those.
James, who made news this past summer when he was named ABC’s first Black “Bachelor,” is 28 years old and works with a real estate investment firm in New York City. He is also involved in a program in New York that helps children affected by homelessness.
New episodes of “The Bachelor” air at 9 p.m. on Mondays.
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
