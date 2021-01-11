ABC’s ‘Bachelor’ is from Raleigh, so these old yearbook photos were bound to surface

Matt James made headlines across the country last week as he began his televised tenure as ABC’s newest “Bachelor.”

In last Monday’s premiere of the long-running dating reality show, 32 women met James and swooned over his good looks (Durham contestant Khaylah Epps described him as “delicious”), his athletic 6-foot-5 frame and his impeccable manners.

But many locals have known the handsome “Bachelor” star, a Raleigh native who graduated from Sanderson High School and played football at Wake Forest University, from his earliest days.

What was he like as a kid? Was he funny? Was he adorable?

Through an exhaustive bit of investigative reporting (OK, a friend texted us some photos) we can at least answer that last question: YES HE WAS ADORABLE.

And so we present to our loyal readers Mr. Matthew James as a student at Durant Road Middle School, as seen in yearbook photos for 2004, 2005 and 2006. We also have his high school football photo courtesy of MaxPreps.

UPDATE: We’ve received kindergarten and 2nd grade photos who saw the original story, and we’ve added those.

Matt James in his 2004 6th grade yearbook photo at Durant Road Middle School in Raleigh. James, a Raleigh native, is the first Black star of “The Bachelor” on ABC. Submitted to The News & Observer

Matt James in his 2005 7th grade yearbook photo at Durant Road Middle School in Raleigh. James, a Raleigh native, is the first Black star of “The Bachelor” on ABC. Submitted to The News & Observer

Matt James in his 2006 8th grade yearbook photo at Durant Road Middle School in Raleigh. James, a Raleigh native, is the first Black star of “The Bachelor” on ABC. Submitted to The News & Observer

Matt James in the 8th grade (presumably between haircuts), as seen in a 2006 yearbook photo for Durant Road Middle School in Raleigh. James, a Raleigh native, is the first Black star of “The Bachelor” on ABC.

Matt James in his 2nd grade yearbook photo at Green Middle School in Raleigh. James, a Raleigh native, is the first Black star of “The Bachelor” on ABC. Submitted to The News & Observer

Matt James in his kindergarten yearbook photo at Green Middle School in Raleigh. James, a Raleigh native, is the first Black star of “The Bachelor” on ABC. Submitted to The News & Observer

A CBS Sports MaxPreps listing for Matt James when at Sanderson High School in Raleigh. MaxPreps screen grab

Matt James on ‘The Bachelor’

If you missed last week’s premiere episode, in which James selected 24 out of 32 young women to move on to the next leg of the journey, you can check out our recap at newsobserver.com/entertainment/tv/warm-tv-blog.

We will recap the show each week.

James, who made news this past summer when he was named ABC’s first Black “Bachelor,” is 28 years old and works with a real estate investment firm in New York City. He is also involved in a program in New York that helps children affected by homelessness.

New episodes of “The Bachelor” air at 9 p.m. on Mondays.

Raleigh native Matt James, star of “The Bachelor” Season 25 on ABC. Billy Kidd ABC

Raleigh native Matt James, star of “The Bachelor” Season 25 on ABC. Billy Kidd ABC

Raleigh native Matt James in the season premiere of “The Bachelor” on ABC, which aired Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Craig Sjodin ABC