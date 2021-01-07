What to Watch Thursday: Ted Danson plays goofy and lovable in new NBC comedy

Mr. Mayor (8 p.m., NBC) - This new Ted Danson sitcom premieres with two back-to-back episodes tonight. Danson, fresh out of “The Good Place,” plays a retired business executive who runs for mayor of Los Angeles and wins, even though he’s woefully unqualified for office. In the first episode, Mayor Bremer runs into trouble when he tries to ban plastic straws in LA. In the second episode, he runs into trouble when he introduces his marijuana legalization plan. Holly Hunter plays his foe, his deputy mayor who is trying to bring him down so that she can take his place. It also stars Bobby Moynihan, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon and Kyla Kenedy. This comes from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the creators of “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Call Me Kat (9 p.m., Fox) - I owe this show an apology. Upon its premiere on Sunday, I wrote that I expected it to be packed with lazy “cat lady = loser” jokes. I was wrong. The pilot, at least, was funny and charming and miraculously doesn’t make the protagonist — a 39-year-old single woman running a cat cafe (Mayim Bialik) — the butt of any jokes. Tonight the show settles into its regular Thursday night time slot. It also stars Leslie Jordan. Enjoy.

Dateline NBC: Journey for Justice (10 p.m., NBC) - The families of George Floyd, Jacob Blake Jr. and Eric Garner open up together in a raw and emotional conversation about their pain, anger and frustration over police violence.

Arthur’s Law (HBO Max) - This award-winning German series gets an exclusive US home on HBO Max. In the comedy, unhappy Arthur crafts a morbid plan to orchestrate his wife’s death and restart his life with the insurance money and his beloved mistress. But every action by unlucky Arthur sets off an avalanche of disastrous events.

