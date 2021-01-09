What to Watch on Saturday: ’48 HOURS’ discovery could reopen death investigation

L-R: Whitley Goodman, Dylan Swearingen and Christian Andreacchio from the Jan. 10, 2021, “48 HOURS” on CBS. CBS / 48 HOURS

Florida Man Murders (7 & 8 p.m., Oxygen) - The two-night season premiere of this new series looks at the headline-grabbing “Florida Man” killers who commit bizarre crimes. The show uses investigators and prosecutors to unravel the cases, twist by twist. The premiere episode follows the case of Michael and Susan “Missy” MacIvor, a newlywed couple found brutally murdered in their home after a tropical storm rips through Tavernier in the Florida Keys. Two episodes tonight and two more tomorrow.

Obsessed with the Babysitter (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, an injured dancer catches the eye of a psychologist who believes she’s the perfect woman. Realizing he’s manipulating her mind, she must escape from his clutches before she becomes another casualty in his psychotic study.

A New Year’s Resolution (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a morning show producer reluctantly becomes the subject of her own program’s on-air experiment about her New Year’s resolution to agree to every social invitation for a month.

48 HOURS (10 p.m., CBS) - Correspondent Peter Van Sant investigates the death of Christian Andreacchio, a young Mississippi man, and new information uncovered by “48 HOURS” that gives his family hope in their search for justice. Andreacchio died from a single bullet wound to his head, found inside the bathroom of his apartment by his live-in girlfriend Whitley Goodman and his friend Dylan Swearingen on Feb. 26, 2014. Authorities ruled his death a suicide, but his family believes he was murdered. In reporting the story, “48 HOURS” discovered a report not presented to the grand jury in 2017. When told of the discovery by “48 HOURS,” prosecutor Kassie Coleman said she was willing to reconvene a grand jury. Note: There’s a great podcast on this case called Culpable.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.