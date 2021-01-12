What to Watch Tuesday: New ‘Prodigal Son’ season, Nancy Pelosi explores family tree

Tom Payne and Aurora Perrineau in the Season 2 premiere of “Prodigal Son” on Fox. FOX

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, news anchor Norah O’Donnell and fashion designer Zac Posen explore their immigrant roots.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (8 p.m., NBC) - We wanted Zoey to make a decision and last week she did just that. This week, Zoey’s attempts to spend private time with Max are continually thwarted by both Mo and work problems.

Trickster (8 p.m., The CW) - The CW acquires this supernatural Canadian series about an Indigenous Haisla teen who starts to realize that magical events seem to follow him. In the premiere, Jared struggles to come up with the money to save his mom from an outstanding debt, while frightening hallucinations hint at much bigger troubles.

The Resident (8 p.m., Fox) - In the Season 4 premiere, flashbacks to the early days of the COVID-19 crisis shine a light on the heroism of those at Chastain Memorial.

Prodigal Son (9 p.m., Fox) - This show ended its first season with one of the most shocking (to this viewer, at least) finales in memory. Fans are eager for tonight’s return. In the Season 2 premiere, Malcolm finds his life in disarray after his sister’s actions and must take care of his mother and protect the family from a secret that could tear it apart.

