What to Watch on Wednesday: Kyra Sedgwick is now ‘Your Mother’ in new comedy

Krya Sedgwick as Jean in the new ABC sitcom “Call Your Mother” on ABC.
Krya Sedgwick as Jean in the new ABC sitcom “Call Your Mother” on ABC. Lara Solanki ABC

MaryAnn (7:30 p.m., WRAL) - This new WRAL documentary examines the life and work of former N.C. State Representative MaryAnn Black, a career social worker in Durham who died of cancer in March. The impact of Black’s work ripples through the Durham community and through the state, especially in the areas of health care and education. The documentary interviews with people touched by Black’s work, people she worked with and her surviving family members.

The Conners (9 p.m., ABC) - Candice Bergen guest stars as Ben’s mom, who arrives in town after an unexpected death and unveils shocking information from the past.

Call Your Mother (9:30 p.m., ABC) - Kyra Sedgwick (“The Closer”) stars in this new sitcom about an empty-nester mom who reinserts herself into the lives of her kids, who live thousands of miles away.

24 Hours: Assault on the Capitol (Hulu) - This ABC News special, premiering exclusively on Hulu, features a detailed timeline of events surrounding the siege of the U.S. Capitol and violence in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2020. The special reveals the stories behind the images that played out across the media and throughout the world and also highlights the conversations that happened on social media. Also tackled is the question about why the Capitol wasn’t better protected and a look at the limited police response compared to the robust police presence during the protests over racial injustice over the summer.

