What to Watch on Thursday: New streaming releases, including ‘Locked Down’ movie

Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor in the Warner Bros. film “Locked Down,” premiering on HBO Max, Jan. 14, 2021. Warner / HBO Max

Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Carolina) - The Canes open their NHL season, but it’s harder to watch games on TV this year. The Fox Regional Sports Networks have been removed from major streaming services YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling and FuboTV. Here’s info on how you can get the games.

Locked Down (HBO Max) - This new original feature film from Warner Bros. and AGC Studios stars Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor as a couple who just as they decide to separate, are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation proves to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way. Directed by Doug Liman and also starring Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Ben Stiller and Ben Kingsley.

Search Party (HBO Max) - I have been eagerly awaiting the fourth season of this dark, dark comedy since I discovered it on HBO Max last summer. In Season 4, Dory (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker, who is determined to make her believe that they are best friends. Meanwhile, Portia, Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) have moved on, but as they realize that Dory might not be touring Europe as her faked social media suggests, they must decide whether to put their traumatic pasts behind them and once again become a search party – but this time, for Dory. Guest stars this season include Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd, Griffin Dunne and Lillias White, as well as R.L. Stine in a cameo role. We get three episodes today, three episodes on Jan. 21 and the final four on Jan. 28.

The Event (HBO Max) - This new four-episode culinary series takes viewers into the kitchen of chef Wolfgang Puck’s elite catering company as his team tackles some of the industry’s biggest, most exclusive events. Each episode features a different high-profile event – from the SAG Awards to HBO’s “Westworld” premiere party – offering access to trade secrets and an unprecedented look into the creative development, planning, and immense scope of running a world-renowned catering company.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.