What to Watch on Friday: ’20/20’ airs a new ‘Who Killed JonBenet?’ special

20/20: The List: Who Killed JonBenét? (9 p.m., ABC) - A two-hour 20/20 special provides new insight into the 1996 murder of 6-year-old child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey inside her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado. The special boasts an exclusive network premiere of the video diaries of detective Lou Smit, who spent the latter part of his life trying to prove the Ramsey family’s innocence. In Smit’s video diaries he reveals his theories about what happened the night JonBenét died and his belief that DNA will ultimately expose the killer. The special includes interviews with Lexi Marra and Jessa Van Der Woerd, Smit’s granddaughters, who talk about the list of potential suspects their grandfather left behind, as well as his confidence that one of the names on the list is indeed JonBenét’s killer. We also get the first TV interview with John Andrew Ramsey, JonBenét’s half-brother, and archival interviews with the Ramsey family, detectives and more.

The Wrong Mr. Right (8 p.m., Lifetime Movie Network) - In this new movie, Jessica (Anna Marie Dobbins) moves back home after college and is surprised to find her mother Tracy’s (Krista Allen) new boyfriend Paul (Rib Hillis) is moving in as well. While working at a restaurant owned by her mother’s best friend Sandra (Vivica A. Fox), Jessica observes Paul fighting with another woman, and with the help of Sandra and Hal (Eric Roberts), discovers Paul is not who he seems.

Dateline NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - Natalie Morales has the story of Brigida Uto, a young woman in California who arrives at an emergency room near death, but her condition has doctors puzzled. It takes doctors, the FBI and local law enforcement to figure out that her husband, Race Uto, has been poisoning her. Morales interviews Dr. Jeff LaPoint, as well as Brigida’s mother Olga and father John McInvale.

Wandavision (Disney TV+) - This new series — the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+ — is called a “blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe” and follows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives, who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. It also stars Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in “Captain Marvel”; Kat Dennings, who reprises her role as Darcy from “Thor” and “Thor: The Dark World”; and Randall Park, who reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from “Ant-Man and The Wasp.”

