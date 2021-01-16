TV

What to Watch Saturday: ’48 HOURS’ explores motive for Texas college student murder

“48 Hours: The Murder of Jackie Vandagriff” explores the motives behind the murder of a Texas college student.
“48 Hours: The Murder of Jackie Vandagriff” explores the motives behind the murder of a Texas college student. 48 HOURS CBS screen grab

The Evil Twin (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a woman escapes from an abusive relationship by moving back to her hometown, only to discover she has a long-lost twin sister who may be a murderer.

Two For the Win (9 p.m., Hallmark) - Hallmark has a new Winterfest movie tonight. In this one, a world-champion skier and a local instructor find romance on the slopes as he returns home to prepare for the biggest race of his life.

48 HOURS: The Murder of Jackie Vandagriff (10 p.m., CBS) - The CBS news magazine reports on the gruesome murder of 24-year-old Texas college student Jackie Vandagriff, found murdered in September 2016, the morning after meeting a man in a local bar. The “48 Hours” episode looks into the theory that the convicted murderer, Charles Bryant, may have murdered Vandagriff, a Texas Woman’s University student, because she looked like his ex-girlfriend, Caitlin Mathis. Mathis gives her first TV interview here, talking about her relationship with Bryant and her fears for her own safety.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
  Comments  

TV

‘Saved by the Bell’ star Mario Lopez wishes Dustin Diamond well upon cancer diagnosis

TV

Kyra Sedgwick is a well-meaning helicopter mom in ABC’s ‘Call Your Mother’

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service