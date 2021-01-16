What to Watch Saturday: ’48 HOURS’ explores motive for Texas college student murder

“48 Hours: The Murder of Jackie Vandagriff” explores the motives behind the murder of a Texas college student. 48 HOURS CBS screen grab

The Evil Twin (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a woman escapes from an abusive relationship by moving back to her hometown, only to discover she has a long-lost twin sister who may be a murderer.

Two For the Win (9 p.m., Hallmark) - Hallmark has a new Winterfest movie tonight. In this one, a world-champion skier and a local instructor find romance on the slopes as he returns home to prepare for the biggest race of his life.

48 HOURS: The Murder of Jackie Vandagriff (10 p.m., CBS) - The CBS news magazine reports on the gruesome murder of 24-year-old Texas college student Jackie Vandagriff, found murdered in September 2016, the morning after meeting a man in a local bar. The “48 Hours” episode looks into the theory that the convicted murderer, Charles Bryant, may have murdered Vandagriff, a Texas Woman’s University student, because she looked like his ex-girlfriend, Caitlin Mathis. Mathis gives her first TV interview here, talking about her relationship with Bryant and her fears for her own safety.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.