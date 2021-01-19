TV

What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘Frontline’ looks at what prepared Joe Biden for presidency

“Frontline: President Biden” on PBS tells the story of how crisis and tragedy prepared Joe Biden to become America’s next president.
Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In the Season 7 premiere, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps actress Glenn Close and filmmaker John Waters discover their privileged lineages.

Frontline: President Biden (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Frontline presents a new special on President-elect Joe Biden, and how crisis and tragedy prepared him for the presidency. Included in the special are moments that shaped him and what those moments might reveal about how he will govern.

