What to Watch on Wednesday: We’ll get Inauguration coverage most of the day

A view of the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) AP

Inauguration Day - There are numerous options for watching today’s inauguration events. The broadcast and cable news outlets will all have coverage throughout most of the day: ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS (UNC-TV), Spectrum News, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC will all have coverage, most starting around 11 a.m. You can also stream online through major news sites, like CNN.com. Hopefully everything will be very chill and boring. Of special note, North Carolina’s Rev. William Barber II will deliver the homily for the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service right after the inauguration — here’s how to watch that.

Riverdale (8 p.m., The CW) - If you’re into regular TV, we get the Season 5 premiere of Riverdale tonight. Bett and Jughead’s investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. This is followed by the Season 2 premiere of Nancy Drew, in which Nancy and her friends realize they need to come up with a plan to stop the Aglaeca before it’s too late.

