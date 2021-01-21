TV

What to Watch Thursday: Dateline interviews Judge Salas about fatal shooting of son

Judge Esther Salas, left, with her son Daniel, in a photo shown during an episode of “Dateline NBC” airing Jan. 21, 2021.
Judge Esther Salas, left, with her son Daniel, in a photo shown during an episode of “Dateline NBC” airing Jan. 21, 2021. DATELINE NBC screen grab

Walker (8 p.m., The CW) - This new series updates the old “Walker, Texas Ranger” franchise, with Jared Padalecki as Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years. While doing his job, Walker must also try to reconnect with his creative son August (Kale Culley) and his somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter Stella (Violet Brinson).

Dateline NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - FBI Special Agent Joe Denahan talks for the first time in an exclusive interview with Andrea Canning about the deadly shooting at U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas’ New Jersey home last year, which killed her son Daniel and critically injured her husband Mark. Salas was targeted by 72-year-old attorney Roy Den Hollander, killed himself after the attack. The episode also features an emotional interview with Judge Salas. During the show, Denahan tells NBC News that Daniel and Mark “put up a strong enough defense of their home,” preventing the shooter “from coming forward.”

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
  Comments  

TV

My worst moment: Kyra Sedgwick, with lots and LOTS of police and a wild movie night at Tom Cruise’s house

TV

President Biden’s inauguration according to Newsmax, home to TV’s most ardent Trump defenders

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service