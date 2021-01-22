What to Watch Friday: Raleigh’s Hunter Schafer the focus of special ‘Euphoria’ episode

Euphoria (9 p.m., HBO Max) - This is the second special episode of “Euphoria” released by HBO since early December (you could also think of it as the Part 2 to December’s episode) — and this one focuses heavily on the character Jules, played by Raleigh actor Hunter Schafer. Schafer co-wrote the intense episode with creator Sam Levinson, and also served as co-executive producer. In the episode, getting an early premiere tonight on the HBO Max streaming service (the episode makes its cable premiere Sunday night at 9), Jules (Schafer) reflects on 2020 over the Christmas holiday. The series also stars Zendaya, who won an Emmy last year and made history as the youngest woman to receive the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The full second season of “Euphoria” has been delayed because of the pandemic, but HBO reminds us that both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

Dateline NBC (9 p.m., NBC) - Keith Morrison reports tonight on the murder of 21-year-old UCLA student Ron Baker, whose body was found by hikers in a Los Angeles area train tunnel in 1990. Detectives first believed Baker’s alternative religion connections could be related to his death, but then found suspects closer to home. The show will have the latest developments in the case, including interviews with Ron’s sister Patty Baker and with best-selling crime novelist Michael Connelly.

The Sister (Hulu) - A new four-part series about two men who have tried to keep the dark secret of a woman’s death hidden, but years later, a terrifying development threatens to tear their worlds apart.

Pixar Popcorn (Disney+) - A collection of 10 mini shorts featuring characters from Pixar favorites like “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo,” “Cars” and “The Incredibles” in new, bite-size stories created by Pixar Animation Studios’ animators.

Losing Alice (Apple TV+) - A new psychological thriller that uses flashbacks and flash-forwards to tell the story of 48-year-old film director Alice, who after a brief encounter on a train, becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter.

Hunter Schafer, left, as Jules, and Zendaya as Rue in the HBO series “Euphoria.” HBO / WARNER

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.