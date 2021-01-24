What to Watch on Sunday: New ‘Miss Scarlet’ episode and a special ‘Euphoria’

Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet in the Masterpiece mystery series “Miss Scarlet and the Duke.” Masterpiece / PBS

Miss Scarlet and the Duke (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In the second episode of this new Masterpiece series, private investigator Eliza Scarlet takes a seemingly impossible case: proving the innocence of a man found at a murder scene with a bloodied knife in his hand, who has already pleaded guilty.

Euphoria (9 p.m., HBO) - This special episode was available on HBO Max streaming on Friday, but makes its official cable debut tonight. The episode centers around Jules, played by Raleigh actor Hunter Schafer. Schafer co-wrote and served as co-executive producer on the episode.

Charmed (9 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 3 premiere, lives are in jeopardy as the faction closes in, and Macy and Harry struggle to define their relationship.

Hunter Schafer, left, as Jules, and Zendaya as Rue in the HBO series “Euphoria.” HBO / WARNER

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.