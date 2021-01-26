What to Watch Tuesday: ‘Real Sports’ season premiere looks at COVID-19 ‘long haulers’

Bryant Gumbel ushers in Season 27 of "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" on HBO on Jan. 26, 2021. HBO

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps Bravo’s Andy Cohen and NPR’s Nina Totenberg learn about their ancestors who had to fight to survive.

Frontline: Trump’s American Carnage (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - The new episode of “Frontline” looks at the presidency of Donald Trump, including division and violence that took place during his time in office. The report draws on an extensive archive as well as new interviews, tracking how, from his very first day in office, Trump tapped into the politics of grievance and waged war on his perceived enemies: the media, the Democrats and the establishment leadership of his own Republican party.

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (10 p.m., HBO) - The 27th season launches with detailed stories of COVID “long haulers” — athletes who continue to suffer debilitating symptoms months after contracting the virus.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.