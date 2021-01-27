TV

What to Watch on Wednesday: Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln in inspirational biopic

Penguin Bloom (Netflix) - This new original film tells the true story of Samantha Bloom, an Australian woman paralyzed from the chest down during a freak accident in 2013. Sam, an avid outdoorswoman, spent months in a deep depression until she bonded with a wounded baby magpie brought home by her children. The emotional healing prompted by her relationship with the injured bird surprises the entire family. It stars Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln and Jacki Weaver.

For Life (10 p.m., ABC) - This legal drama series resumes Season 2 by tackling how COVID-19 has disproportionately struck the poor and disenfranchised. The series also plans to address the Black Lives Matters movement and recent calls for social justice across the nation. Tonight, Aaron gets an urgent call from Bellmore concerning the growing pandemic, so he enlists Safiya’s help and heads back to the prison to investigate.

