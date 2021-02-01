What to Watch Monday: ’9to5’ documentary on the movement that inspired the movie

Karen Nussbaum marches for equal pay, as seen in the Independent Lens documentary “9to5: The Story of a Movement.” Walter P. Reuther Library, Archives of Labor and Urban Affairs, Wayne State University via PBS

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) - After Katie’s heads-up about the bullying going on inside the house, Matt has some tough conversations before the rose ceremony. One woman finds herself in an emotional spiral of denial. Later, a group date showcases Matt’s country (aka Raleigh, North Carolina) roots and reveals who is comfortable getting down and dirty.

9to5: The Story of a Movement (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This new Independent Lens documentary looks at the 9TO5 movement that inspired the 1980 movie “9 to 5,” which starred Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The movie drew more attention to the movement, which started with a group of Boston secretaries in the 1970s, who aimed to get better pay, more advancement and an end to sexual harassment for women. The documentary includes interviews with 9TO5’s founders, and with actor and activist Jane Fonda.

The Investigation (10 p.m., HBO) - This new limited series explores the complex real-life investigation surrounding the 2017 murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, making international headlines around the world as one of the most notorious criminal cases in Danish media history. This is also available to stream on HBO Max.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.