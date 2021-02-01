‘Bachelor’ recap Week 5: Things get dirty this week for Raleigh’s Matt James

Matt James, a Raleigh native, greets a hog in the Feb. 1, 2021, episode of “The Bachelor” on ABC. ABC

Things got a bit nasty on last week’s “Bachelor,” with the addition of five brand new women (only four survived), an ugly accusation about one woman’s character, and a boxing match that maybe got a tad too physical.

On this week’s show, Raleigh native Matt James is forced to address some of the nastiness in the house, confronting the women about bullying behavior (boy, Anna sure came from out of nowhere to supplant Queen Victoria as the season’s villain!) and telling them that he will not stand for it.

Will his warning do any good?

Monday night’s episode also showcased Matt’s “country roots,” since, I guess, “the South” and “the country” mean the same thing? But hey, I don’t know Matt’s life! He grew up in the city, but maybe he spent his summers down on the farm.

We’re about to find out.

Y’all need to straighten up

So just to pick up where we left off last week, the show introduced five new women, aka The New Girls, and The Old Girls — sorry, The Original Girls — just can’t get over it (these women wouldn’t last five minutes on “Bachelor in Paradise” am I right?).

Anna, from Chicago, even started a rumor that one of the new women, Brittany, who is also from Chicago, is maybe-possibly-could-be an escort. Katie, so far the only adult on the show, filled Matt in on the drama, so he stepped in to give the ladies a talking-to, saying he knows someone is spreading a rumor “that could ruin someone’s life.”

“If you’re having to belittle someone else for you to shine,” Matt said, “Then those aren’t the qualities I’m looking for in a wife.”

Anna — with huge, saucer eyes — basically had “It me” flashing over her head the whole time Matt was talking. (Katie is also a little nervous, not really wanting the piranhas to know she was the one who tipped off Matt.)

Matt takes Brittany aside, tells her that he’s sorry she has been targeted, but be strong.

Anna figures she better come clean and beg forgiveness. Or something. Matt is very nice about it, but also tells her “the damage has been done” and he escorts her out.

Well, this should be a wake-up call for the other women, scaring them straight into acting right.

WRONG!

Not acceptable, in any context

In the sweaty, panicky aftermath of Anna’s expulsion, some of The OGs do apologize to The NGs, but some of The OGs defend their behavior, saying “bullying is a strong word,” and that “toxic” isn’t really accurate.

Matt talks to Ryan, one of The NGs, and she tells him that Victoria had called her a “ho.” Matt acknowledged some of Victoria’s “antics,” but thought she had a “big heart.” Now he’s re-thinking that.

Victoria figures out that Ryan named her as one of the bullies and she flips out. She walks away from Ryan right in the middle of their talk, ranting to the camera that “literally, everything was going amazing” until that happened.

So then Victoria tries her version of damage-control with Matt, but it doesn’t go well. Matt tells her that he doesn’t like that she called Ryan a “ho.” Victoria is quick, though: “That was completely taken out of context.”

Matt, God bless him, responds: “I’m just curious, what context would calling someone a ‘ho’ be acceptable?”

Silence.

Instead of sending Victoria down the Anna Path, Matt gets up and walks out of the room. He ends the cocktail party, saying they’re going straight to the rose ceremony.

Victoria is spiraling. She tells the producers that, “literally, there’s no one in here he can marry besides me. I’m literally the best option for him. And I’m like I’m the only one with a working (bleeping) brain in this room.” And she says if Matt doesn’t pick her she will “literally die.”

She goes on and on and on — the crying, the whining, the collapsing — and the best part is the other women can hear it all. And they all want her gone.

We go straight into the rose ceremony, with Matt giving the first two roses to NGs Brittany and Ryan as a symbolic show of support.

And, thank you Jesus, Matt does not give Victoria a rose, and she must leave. She is not happy. Instead of the customary “goodbye hug,” Victoria stands in front of Matt with her arms crossed and tells him that she feels sorry for him because he “listened to hearsay.”

Outside, Victoria goes on: “He’s not my king and I’m still a Queen,” she says, and makes a gagging sound when she says Katie’s name.

While the girls clink their champagne glasses inside, toasting to “a clean slate,” Victoria is outside saying that the girls are going to be “so upset” that she’s gone, because she “brought so many people joy.”

She is also never dating another “Matt” as long as he lives because she hates that name now.

So that’s the great news.

The bad news is that Lauren, our UNC grad, also does not receive a rose.

