What to Watch Tuesday: Docs look at social media influencers, ‘China’s COVID secrets’

Photographer Ashley Wilhardt, director Nick Bilton, Dominque Druckman, and producer Annabelle Dunne staging a fake photo shoot for the documentary “Fake Famous” on HBO. HBO / WARNER

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the Irish American experience through the families of actress Jane Lynch and comic Jim Gaffigan.

Fake Famous (9 p.m., HBO) - This interesting new documentary explores the industry of social media influencers through an innovative social experiment. The film casts three people in Los Angeles who all have relatively small social followings and attempts to grow them into famous influencers, by purchasing fake followers and an army of bots to “engage” with their social media. During the course of the experiment, the newly made “influencers” discover both the wonders and costs of this unlikely, immersive lifestyle.

Frontline: China’s COVID Secrets (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This new Frontline investigation reveals the gulf between what Chinese scientists and officials knew and what they told the world. In particular, the documentary reports, the Chinese government’s weeks-long insistence that there was no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus lost the rest of the world valuable time. With leaked recordings obtained by the Associated Press and shared with Frontline and the BBC, China’s COVID Secrets also goes inside the WHO’s early handling of the outbreak. The recordings reveal that as WHO officials praised China publicly, they privately were expressing concern about the government’s lack of transparency and worried that the WHO would be accused of failing to warn the world.

